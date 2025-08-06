Panthers CB Jaycee Horn in car accident, missed joint practice with Browns

Breaking: Hamilton West Side to play for Little League World Series berth tonight on ESPN

By STEVE REED – AP Sports Writer
19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn was involved in a car accident on Wednesday morning on his way to the stadium and will not participate in a joint practice with the Cleveland Browns, the team said.

The Panthers said Horn was alone in his car when the incident occurred at an intersection just outside the stadium and that no one involved in the incident was transported by emergency medical personnel. Horn has been evaluated by team medical personnel, the team said.

Panthers coach Dave Canales is expected to address the media after practice.

The Panthers signed Horn to a $100 million contract extension earlier this offseason, which at the time made him the league's highest-paid cornerback. Horn was the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina.

