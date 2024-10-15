Panthers take on the Blue Jackets after Lundell's 2-goal showing

Florida Panthers (2-2, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1, in the Metropolitan Division)
Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -168, Blue Jackets +140; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Anton Lundell scored two goals in the Panthers' 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins.
Columbus went 27-43-12 overall and 17-19-5 in home games a season ago. Goalies for the Blue Jackets averaged 30.8 saves per game last season while allowing 3.6 goals per game.
Florida went 52-24-6 overall and 33-14-5 on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 3.2 goals on 33.7 shots per game last season.
INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.
Panthers: None listed.
