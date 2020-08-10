Parachutist hurt when he hits downtown Cleveland building

The 35-year-old man told police he and four friends jumped from a plane about 2 a.m. Sunday, although authorities are investigating where the group took off from.

The four other parachutists landed safely in a park, but the 35-year-old man’s parachute drifted until it became entangled on top of a parking garage when he hit the apartment building, which is across the street from the park. He was stranded there until Cleveland firefighters rescued him, authorities said.