Parker Navarro accounts for 5 TDs, Ohio beats Ball State 42-21 for share of MAC regular-season title

Ohio (9-3, 7-1) and Miami (8-4, 7-1) will meet in the conference championship on Dec. 7 in Detroit. The RedHawks beat the visiting Bobcats 30-20 earlier in the season.

Navarro completed 7 of 11 passes for 169 yards that included scoring throws of 41 and 50 yards to Coleman Owen in the first quarter. His 15-yard TD pass to Mason Williams stretched the Bobcats' lead to 28-7 early in the third quarter.

Navarro added 110 yards on the ground and scored on runs covering 20 and 4 yards. Tyus finished with 109 yards rushing on 13 carries.

Kadin Semonza was 29-of-47 passing for 333 yards and threw three touchdown passes for Ball State (3-9, 2-6), which has lost four straight. Cam Pickett had nine receptions for 119 yards for the Cardinals. Tanner Koziol, Dahya Patel and Jamarion McDougle each had a touchdown catch.

