Parker Navarro throws for 2 touchdowns and runs for 2 more as Ohio beats Bowling Green 35-20

It was Ohio's third interception of the game, highlighted by Cameron Hollobaugh's 71-yard pick-6.

Ohio (3-2) improved to 18-1 at home dating to the 2022 season.

Navarro was 17 of 25 for 208 yards with an interception for Ohio. Navarro added 66 yards on 11 carries. Mason Williams caught eight passes for 93 yards and a score. Chase Hendricks scored from 25-yards out on his only catch.

Drew Pyne was intercepted three times to go with his one touchdown for Bowling Green (2-3). Chris McMillian had 89 yards rushing with a touchdown.

