Parker Navarro throws for 315 yards, 2 TDs and Ohio defeats Eastern Michigan 28-21

Nick Devereaux caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Noah Kim with 1:39 remaining in the game but the Eagles (2-7, 1-4) did not get the ball back.

Navarro completed 23 of 28 passes for 315 yards with the two touchdowns. He was intercepted twice. Bangura had 100 yards on the ground and Navarro added 63. Hendricks caught 10 passes for 112 yards and Rodney Harris II had 103 yards on six receptions.

Kim had 259 yards passing with two touchdowns to Devereaux, who had 121 yards on five catches.

Bryce Llewellyn was credited with 13 tackles for Eastern Michigan and Jalen Thomeson led Ohio with 11 tackles.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football