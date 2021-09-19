dayton-daily-news logo
Parks, Castellanos score as NYCFC beats FC Cincinnati 2-1

Keaton Parks and Valentín Castellanos each scored a goal to help New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati 2-1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Keaton Parks and Valentín Castellanos each scored a goal to help New York City FC beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night.

Castellanos netted his 12th goal of the season when he converted from the penalty spot to give New York City (11-8-5) a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Brenner Souza da Silva side-netter a first-timer, off an attempted clearance, to give Cincinnati (4-12-8) a 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. Gudmundur Thórarinsson played a ball-in from the left side to Keaton Parks who slipped a spinning header inside the far post to make it 1-1 in the 37th.

NYCFC snapped a three-game winless streak.

Cincinnati's Álvaro Barreal and Isaac Atanga were shown red cards in the 85th minute and the fifth minute of stoppage time, respectively.

