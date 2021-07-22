Patino expected to start for the Rays against Indians

The Indians are 24-19 on their home turf. Cleveland is hitting a collective batting average of .230 this season, led by Amed Rosario with an average of .259.

The Rays are 27-21 on the road. Tampa Bay is slugging .397 as a unit. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a slugging percentage of .461.

The Rays won the last meeting 4-0. Josh Fleming secured his seventh victory and Taylor Walls went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Tampa Bay. Sam Hentges took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cesar Hernandez ranks second on the Indians with 34 extra base hits and is slugging .418.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 86 hits and has 45 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .247 batting average, 4.06 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rays: 7-3, .228 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Jose Ramirez: (elbow).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring), Yandy Diaz: (undisclosed), Mike Zunino: (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.