Patrick Agyemang's goal, Kristijan Kahlina's 6 saves help Charlotte play Crew to 1-1 tie

Patrick Agyemang scored in the 84th minute and Kristijan Kahlina had six saves to help Charlotte FC to a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew
1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrick Agyemang scored in the 84th minute and Kristijan Kahlina had six saves to help Charlotte FC to a 1-1 tie with the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night.

Agyemang outraced the Crew's Rudy Camacho and goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen — who charged off his line to the top of the area — to a long arcing ball played by Bill Tuiloma. Camacho slid to block a shot but the rebound went back to Agyemang, who cut back to evade Camacho and then slipped a shot from the left corner of the 6-yard box between Hagen’s legs and into the net to make it 1-1 in the closing minutes.

Charlotte defender Adilson Malanda mis-hit a pass that went directly to Juan “Cucho” Hernández, who took a couple dribbles and scored with a rolling shot from just outside the area to give the Crew a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute.

Cucho became the first player in Crew history to record 60 goal contributions over a three-year span with 38 goals and 22 assists.

Columbus (12-3-7), which had won five games in a row by a combined score of 20-2, in unbeaten in six straight.

Kahlina has stopped six shots in back-to-back games for Charlotte (10-8-6), including a 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

The Crew had 69% possession and outshot Charlotte 24-12, 9-6 on target.

Hagen had four saves for Columbus.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer

