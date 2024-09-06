Patriots begin post-Bill Belichick era against Joe Burrow and the Bengals

The most pressing issue for the Bengals is whether Burrow's favorite target, star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, will be available. Chase, who is negotiating with the team on a contract extension, sat out much of training camp while waiting for the situation to play out, and he said Friday it was his decision whether to play.

Chase practiced this week, which bodes well for the Bengals. He was listed as questionable and said if he did play, he might be limited because he hasn't practiced much.

Burrow, who won a national championship at LSU with Chase as his teammate in 2019, said that he's confident that if the receiver plays Sunday, he will be physically and mentally ready. Chase has two years left on his contract but expects a restructured deal that rewards him for being one of the top receivers in the NFL.

“I’m not getting involved in his business. I’m going about mine and trying to get better every day and trying to get ready for Sunday,” Burrow said. “I know he’s doing what he needs to do to be ready to go, if need be. I’m just doing what I got to do.”

Coach Zac Taylor said the Bengals had a contingency plan in case Chase was unavailable.

Burrow is back after tearing a ligament in his throwing hand last Nov. 16 and having surgery. The Bengals ended up finishing 9-8 — last in the AFC North.

New era

The Patriots begin the first season of the post-Bill Belichick era with Jerod Mayo as coach and journeyman offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt calling the plays.

Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker, takes over for Belichick after 24 seasons, looking to improve on last year's 4-13 finish.

The Patriots won six Super Bowls under Belichick, but they reached the playoffs just once and had an overall record of 29-38 after quarterback Tom Brady left. Mayo has presided over a thorough housecleaning, getting rid of 2021 first-round draft pick Mac Jones and bringing in 28 new players to the 53-man roster.

But the overarching strategy hasn't changed much.

“I think we have to go out there and really be able to control the line of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball,” Mayo said. “It’s about controlling the line of scrimmage and controlling the game.”

QB shuffle

Mayo said rookie Drake Maye outplayed Jacoby Brissett in the exhibition season, but Mayo still went with the veteran Brissett to start the opener. The decision was made in part to give Maye more time to learn but also because of a banged-up offensive line that leaves the quarterback in danger.

Maye was 21 for 34 for 192 yards and one touchdown in the preseason. Brissett was 5 of 14 for 36 yards and one interception. (Joe Milton III and Bailey Zappe also saw action.) Patriots quarterbacks were sacked six times in the three exhibition games.

Throw me something

Assuming Chase is ready to go, Burrow will have the same two primary receivers he's been throwing to since 2021 — Chase and Tee Higgins. The third receiver in that group, Tyler Boyd, became a free agent and signed with the Tennessee Titans. Second-year player Andrei Iosivas is the likely starter as the No. 3 receiver.

New guys

The Bengals brought in veteran running back Zack Moss to replace Joe Mixon. Moss had the best year of his career with the Colts in 2023, rushing for 794 yards and five touchdowns. Pass-catching tight end Mike Gesicki and huge offensive tackle Trent Brown came aboard from the Patriots, and former Ravens safety Geno Stone was brought in to help stabilize the secondary.

AP Sports Writer Jimmy Golen contributed to this report.

