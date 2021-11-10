Patriots focused on stopping run ahead of matchup vs. Browns

Coach Bill Belichick said the potential absence of Chubb won’t change their approach.

“People are questionable. They might play. They might not play,” he said. “Nobody’s been ruled out, so we’ll be ready for whoever’s there.”

Hightower said whoever lines up for the Browns will encounter a defense that has taken pride in making it difficult for opposing offenses to move the ball on the ground.

Hightower could only watch last season after he opted out because of COVID-19 concerns and New England slumped to 26th in the league against the run, allowing 131.4 yards per game.

After being ranked as low as 24th in the NFL defending the run this season following its Week 3 loss to the Saints, New England enters Sunday’s matchup ranked 14th in league, giving up 108.9 yards per game.

Over their past five games, the Patriots have allowed just two teams to eclipse the 100-yard mark.

Hightower said since Week 1 keeping that number low has been something the defense has harped on.

“Reputation and intimidation only gets you so far,” he said. “All that stuff is cool. But at the end of the day, when it comes down to game day, it comes down to execution.”

While Hightower’s stats have been down this season (just 28 combined tackles), Mayo said he’s just as involved as he was before sitting out in 2020.

“He’s still the physical player, the good pass rusher and the guy who was able to do a bunch of different things,” Mayo said. “It’s a pleasant surprise to see him do these things, again, after taking a year off.”

Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux acknowledged their preparation is made more difficult not knowing exactly who will be carrying the ball for the Browns. Still, he said they would “bring our hard hats” either way to contend.

“We’re preparing for their starters. Whoever’s next gonna be next, but I’m still preparing for Nick Chubb,” Godchaux said. “That’s my mindset today. That’s the whole team’s mindset.”

