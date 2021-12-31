Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Patton carries Cleveland St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 90-81

news
32 minutes ago
Torrey Patton had 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Cleveland State won its seventh straight home game, beating Purdue Fort Wayne 90-81

CLEVELAND (AP) — Torrey Patton tied his season high with 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Cleveland State stretched its home winning streak to seven games, topping Purdue Fort Wayne 90-81 on Thursday night.

Patton shot 8 for 10 from the foul line. He added eight assists.

Tre Gomillion had 19 points for Cleveland State (7-3, 3-0 Horizon League). D'Moi Hodge added 19 points. Broc Finstuen had 15 points and seven rebounds.

Damian Chong Qui had 18 points for the Mastodons (5-6, 1-2). Jalon Pipkins added 15 points. Deonte Billups had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
How the UC Bearcats football team got to this historic game in the...
2
Esther’s Law allows family monitoring of nursing home patients...
3
Wittenberg to start spring semester with remote learning due to rise in
4
Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to low firefighter...
5
GameWorks at Newport on the Levee has permanently closed
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top