Patton, Cleveland St. host Milwaukee

UNBEATEN WHEN: Cleveland State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 13 times or fewer. The Vikings are 4-4 when they record more than 13 turnovers. Milwaukee has forced 15.7 turnovers per game in Horizon play and 19.7 per game over its last three.

STREAK SCORING: Cleveland State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 75 points while giving up 64.5.

STINGY STATE: Cleveland State has held opposing teams to 69 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have allowed only 65.9 points per game against conference opponents.

