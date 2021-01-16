X

Patton lifts Cleveland St. over Wright St. 66-64

news | 3 hours ago
Torrey Patton had 17 points and eight rebounds as Cleveland State extended its win streak to nine games, narrowly beating Wright State 66-64

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Torrey Patton posted 17 points and eight rebounds and Deante Johnson made the game-winning alley-oop dunk with one second left as Cleveland State stretched its win streak to nine games, edging past Wright State 66-64 on Friday night.

Johnson had nine rebounds for Cleveland State (9-3, 9-0 Horizon League).

Grant Basile had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Raiders (8-4, 6-3). Loudon Love added 14 points and four blocks. Tanner Holden had 11 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.