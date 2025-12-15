Paul Wiggin, College Football Hall of Famer and former coach, dies at 91

Wiggin was the fourth-oldest living NFF Hall of Famer at the time of his passing.

“Paul Wiggin represented everything the NFF College Football Hall of Fame aspires to honor, specifically excellence on the field, leadership on the sidelines, and a lifelong commitment to the game,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “His impact on college football spanned generations, and he leaves behind a legacy that will long be remembered. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing.”

Wiggin played for Stanford from 1954-56 and was a two-time All-America selection as a defensive tackle. He was named Stanford’s Defensive Player of the Century in fan voting.

He was drafted in the fourth round by Cleveland Browns in 1957 and played his entire 11-year career with the franchise, never missing a game and earning two Pro Bowl selections.

Wiggin was an assistant with the San Francisco 49ers from 1968-74 before being named head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs in 1975. He replaced Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram and had a 11-24 record before being fired during the 1977 season.

He went to New Orleans as defensive coordinator for two years before returning to his alma mater as head coach in 1980.

Wiggin coached John Elway at Stanford, but he was also on the sideline during the 1981 game against Cal when “The Play” occurred, when the Golden Bears scored a touchdown after Stanford's band prematurely took the field.

Wiggin was the Vikings' defensive line coach from 1985 to '91 before serving in a variety of roles in their front office. He was with the organization for nearly 40 years.

