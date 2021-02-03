Pavelski tallies twice as Stars beat Blue Jackets 6-3

Dallas led 5-1 after two periods. The Blue Jackets chipped away with goals in the third from Jones and Kukan. The Stars got an empty-netter from Radulov with 1:41 left.

Dallas spoiled the Blue Jackets debut of Patrik Laine, who was acquired from Winnipeg for Pierre-Luc Dubois. Laine had two shots.

POURING IT ON

The Stars are among the top-scoring teams in the NHL, averaging more than four goals per game. Dallas has 29 goals in its first seven games, while the Blue Jackets have 27 in 11 games.

UP NEXT

The teams wrap up the two-game set on Thursday. The Blue Jackets then host Carolina for two, and the Stars return home for a series with Chicago.

Columbus Blue Jackets' Michael Del Zotto, left, dives after a puck against Dallas Stars' Alexander Radulov during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Max Domi, right, shoots on Dallas Stars' Jake Oettinger, left, as Roope Hintz defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson, right, checks Dallas Stars' John Klingberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Dallas Stars' Joel L'Esperance, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' David Savard compete for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete