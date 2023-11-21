Payton scores 23 in Kent State's 79-72 win against Fordham in the Paradise Jam

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Chris Payton's 23 points helped Kent State defeat Fordham 79-72 on Monday night in the Paradise Jam.
Payton had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Golden Flashes (4-2). Jalen Sullinger scored 12 points and added four steals. VonCameron Davis had 10 points.
Japhet Medor finished with 18 points and three steals for the Rams (2-3). Joshua Rivera added 14 points and seven rebounds for Fordham. Will Richardson also had 10 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
