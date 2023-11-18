BreakingNews
Payton's 20 help Kent State knock off Hampton 100-62 to open Paradise Jam

Led by Chris Payton's 20 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Hampton Pirates 100-62 in first-round game at Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands
25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands (AP) — Chris Payton had 20 points in Kent State's 100-62 win over Hampton in an opening-round game at the Paradise Jam Tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Friday night.

Payton added eight rebounds for the Golden Flashes (3-1). Jalen Sullinger scored 14 points, going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Cli'Ron Hornbeak had 10 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Pirates (1-3) were led in scoring by Kyrese Mullen, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Tedrick Wilcox Jr. added 10 points and two steals for Hampton. Ja'Von Benson also had nine points and two steals.

Kent State plays the winner of Friday night's tournament game between Missouri State and Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday in a semifinal game. Hampton faces the loser of the same game in a consolation-round game Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

