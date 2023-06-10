Pena leads Astros against the Guardians following 4-hit game

Cleveland is 30-33 overall and 15-16 at home. The Guardians have gone 14-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Houston has an 18-14 record in road games and a 36-28 record overall. The Astros have an 11-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 18-for-40 with seven doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .248 for the Astros. Chas McCormick is 9-for-34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .293 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Astros: 4-6, .261 batting average, 3.95 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.