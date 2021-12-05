dayton-daily-news logo
Penn, Hopf lift Bellarmine over D-III Defiance 92-43

Dylan Penn had 15 points to lead five Bellarmine players in double figures as the Knights romped past Defiance 92-43

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Dylan Penn had 15 points and seven assists to lead five Bellarmine players in double figures as the Knights romped past Defiance 92-43 on Sunday.

Curt Hopf added 14 points for the Knights. CJ Fleming chipped in 11, Sam DeVault scored 11 and Juston Betz had 10. Hopf also had eight rebounds, while Fleming posted eight assists.

Avonte Jones had 7 points for the Division III Yellow Jackets.

