Penn State faces tough test vs No. 13 Ohio State

SENIOR STUDS: Ohio State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Duane Washington Jr., Justice Sueing, Kyle Young and CJ Walker have combined to account for 52 percent of the team's scoring this year and 48 percent of all Buckeyes points over the last five games.MIGHTY MYREON: Myreon Jones has connected on 41.2 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 17 of 34 over the last five games. He's also made 81.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Penn State has lost its last four road games, scoring 70 points, while allowing 77 per game.