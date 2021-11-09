dayton-daily-news logo
Penn State gets campaign underway against Youngstown St.

news
28 minutes ago
Penn State opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Youngstown State Penguins

Youngstown State (0-0) vs. Penn State (0-0)

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Youngstown State Penguins. Youngstown State went 15-12 last year, while Penn State ended up 11-14.

DID YOU KNOW: Both of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Youngstown State went 1-0 against teams outside its conference, while Penn State went 3-1 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

