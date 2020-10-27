Penn State RB Cain out for the season with injury

Penn State coach James Franklin declined to give specifics of Cain’s injury, but the sophomore left Saturday's overtime loss to Indiana early and reportedly was seen on the sideline later with a walking boot on his left foot.

The loss of Cain, who ran for 443 yards and eight touchdowns last year, comes about a week after Penn State announced its leading rusher from last season, Journey Brown, could miss this entire season with an unspecified medical condition.