Pennsylvania woman pulled from Lake Erie off Ohio beach dies

news
19 minutes ago
Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman was pronounced dead after she was pulled from the waters of Lake Erie in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman was pronounced dead after she was pulled from waters of Lake Erie off a beach in Ohio.

The Coast Guard says it received a report from Cleveland emergency medical personnel shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday that one of two people swimming near Edgewater Park was unaccounted for.

Officials said one person made it back to shore but the other person went under and did not resurface. A Coast Guard recue boat and helicopter began a search with the help of state and local personnel.

The Coast Guard says Cleveland fire department divers found the victim about an hour later and she was pronounced dead. Coast Guard officials and the Cuyahoga County medical examiner identified her as 24-year-old Cecelia Davidson of Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania, Cleveland.com reported.

The death remains under investigation.

