Pepiot gives up 2 hits in 6 innings, Siri and Lowe homer, Rays beat Guardians 2-0

Ryan Pepiot allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, Jose Siri and Brandon Lowe homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the struggling AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians 2-0

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

news
By MARK DIDTLER – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
X

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Pepiot allowed two hits in six scoreless innings, Jose Siri and Brandon Lowe homered, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the struggling AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians 2-0. Despite losing 11 of 18, the Guardians (58-37) have the AL’s best record at the All-Star break for the first time since 1999. Cleveland was outscored 6-4 in dropping two of three to the Rays. Tampa Bay was hitless in six at-bats with runners in scoring position, and finished 1 for 33 in the series. Cleveland was 0 for 5 in the game and 1 for 20 overall in the series.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Favorites, newcomers to play Clark County Fair’s big tent
2
Clark County Fair to open Friday with more improvements
3
Most veteran Middletown teacher honored as parade marshal
4
First community conversation on civics, democracy set for Monday
5
Springfield mayor: Investigation into businesses, immigration continues
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top