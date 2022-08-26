Pera eliminates Kenin, advances to semifinals in Cleveland

Pera, ranked 51st, has not lost in a main draw since Wimbledon two months ago. She will face Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in a battle of unseeded semifinalists at the U.S. Open tune-up event.

Fellow American Kenin, who has been plagued by injuries since winning the 2020 title in Melbourne, ended Pera’s 25-set winning streak before dropping the 2-hour, 2-minute match on the stadium court at Jacobs Pavilion.