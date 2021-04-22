Peralta's 7 RBIs help D-Backs overcome 6 HRs, top Reds 14-11

Lucas Sims (0-1) struck out pinch-hitter Asdrùbal Cabrera to strand the potential go-ahead run on second base in the ninth.

Josh Rojas led off the 10th with an RBI single that drove in Cabrera, who started the inning on second under pandemic rules.

Stephen Vogt's single and Pavin Smith's walk loaded the bases, and Cionel Perez relieved with one out, got the second out, then allowed three consecutive extra-base hits.

India hit his first career home run, in his 65th plate appearance, tying the score 8-8 in the eighth with a solo drive of Yoan López. India's helmet came off and he raised his right arm triumphantly as he rounded the bases.

Suárez had two hits in his last 27 at bats before his his first home run since April 10, a 441-foot, two-run drive tied the score 4-4 in the sixth off Taylor Widener, who allowed four runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings with a career-high seven strikeouts.

Arizona opened an 8-4 lead in the seventh, helped by five walks from Carson Fulmer and Sean Doolittle in an inning that included two-run homers by Winker and Votto.

Winker also homered on Winker's second pitch of the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Tyler Naquin banged a sharp one-hopper off RHP Stefan Crichton’s right hand in the 10th. Crichton had to leave the game.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver (1-1) starts Friday at Atlanta. He is 1-1 with a 4.86 ERA in three starts against the Braves.

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray (0-0) takes the mound Friday at St. Louis. He is 1-2 in five starts against the Cardinals, including 0-1 in three starts at Busch.

Arizona Diamondbacks' David Peralta (6) hits a two run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Arizona Diamondbacks' Nick Heath (9) celebrates with Stephen Vogt (21) after scoring a run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly (18) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly (18) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the 10th inning inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez (7) celebrates with Cincinnati Reds' third base coach J.R. House (56) after hitting a two run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Thursday, April 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) Credit: Bryan Woolston Credit: Bryan Woolston

Cincinnati Reds' starting pitcher Jeff Hoffman pitches during a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean