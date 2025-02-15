Perdue leads Cleveland State against Purdue Fort Wayne after 20-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State plays Purdue Fort Wayne after Mickayla Perdue scored 20 points in Cleveland State's 72-69 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Mastodons have gone 11-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Vikings have gone 11-4 against Horizon opponents. Cleveland State is second in the Horizon with 16.2 assists per game led by Sara Guerreiro averaging 4.4.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Cleveland State gives up. Cleveland State has shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 10.5 percentage points above the 37.7% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The Mastodons and Vikings meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is shooting 48.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Mastodons. Sydney Freeman is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Leo averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. Perdue is shooting 42.9% and averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 10-0, averaging 74.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.0 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.