dayton-daily-news logo
X

Pereira scores equalizer for NYCFC in draw with Cincinnati

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Gabriel Pereira scored the game-tying goal for New York City FC in a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati on Wednesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabriel Pereira scored the tying goal in the 41st minute for New York City FC in a 1-1 draw with Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Cincinnati took the lead in the 22nd minute on an own goal by Thiago Martins.

Roman Celentano had seven saves for Cincinnati (9-8-12). Sean Johnson saved one of the two shots he faced for NYCFC (13-10-7).

Both teams play again on Saturday. NYCFC visits Charlotte FC and Cincinnati hosts the San Jose Earthquakes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Urbana man dies in motorcycle crash
2
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
3
Second person charged with girl’s murder in 2018 Fairfield Twp. case
4
Springfield man found asleep at stop sign, arrested for 7th OVI
5
Fairfield’s Jo Jo Schwarz, a ‘genuine’ and ‘humble’ person, dies in...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top