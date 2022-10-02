Perez leads Royals against the Guardians following 4-hit performance

Cleveland has an 89-69 record overall and a 43-34 record at home. The Guardians have a 28-17 record in games decided by one run.

Kansas City has gone 25-51 on the road and 64-93 overall. The Royals have a 40-17 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Sunday for the 16th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 9-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has 24 doubles, seven triples, six home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .301 for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 10-for-42 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Perez leads Kansas City with 23 home runs while slugging .465. Drew Waters is 8-for-21 with three home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .245 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals: 5-5, .280 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

Royals: Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (biceps), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.