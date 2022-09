Perez's sac fly in 9th lifts Royals to win over Guardians

Zack Greinke allowed one run on six hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out two. He returned to the rotation after being on the Injured List since Aug. 24 with right forearm tightness.

“For them to be able to put together at-bats that they did, they made him work,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We always talk about that. Just pass it on to the next guy. Trust the next guy to get the job done. That was a great job against a very difficult closer.”

Cleveland starter Cody Morris, making his second major league start, allowed two hits in the first and then retired nine straight batters on his way to four scoreless innings.

“That was much more what we were looking for,” Francona said. “He was able to use his changeup. Probably could have gone farther. I just thought that with the way the lineup was set up it was a good time to get him out. I thought he did very well.”

Morris was pleased with his effort, once he settled in.

“In the first inning I was still battling some nerves, but I feel like I settled in well,” Morris said. “I felt a lot more relaxed after I got out of that first inning. I felt more in tune and fluid.

“There’s always room for improvement. I haven’t reflected on the start yet, but I’m sure there are pitches I could have executed better.”

The Guardians scored first on an RBI single by Owen Miller. Oscar Gonzalez led off the fourth with a double to the wall in right center. He went to third on a groundout to first and scored when Miller blooped one to short center.

Gonzalez also doubled in the eighth, but was stranded at third. He had a game-winning double in the 10th inning of Monday’s Cleveland victory.

TRAINING ROOM

Guardians RHP Aaron Civale, who is on the Injured List with a right wrist strain, threw for the third straight day, increasing the intensity each day. He’ll throw a long-toss on Thursday and a bullpen on Friday, according to manager Terry Francona…RHP Zach Plesac, on the IL with a fracture of his fifth metacarpel bone on his right hand, had another exam, but Francona says there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Both clubs will have Thursday off. The Guardians head to Minnesota for a three-game series with the second-place Twins Friday night. RHP Cal Quantrill (11-5, 3.55 ERA) will start for Cleveland while RHP Dylan Bundy (8-6, 4.34 ERA) will start for the Twins.

The Royals will host the Detroit Tigers for the first of three on Friday. The Tigers will start LHP Joey Wentz (0-1, 8.10 ERA). The Royals have not yet announced a starter.

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona walks to the mound to make a pitching change during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona walks to the mound to make a pitching change during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel

Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Sam Hentges throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel Combined Shape Caption Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Sam Hentges throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel