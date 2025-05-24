Pete Crow-Armstrong hits go-ahead grand slam, drives in 6 runs as Cubs rally to beat Reds 13-6

Crow-Armstrong drove in six runs from the leadoff spot in the Cubs' 13-3 victory over the crosstown rival White Sox on May 16. He batted cleanup on Friday night.

Seiya Suzuki had a three-run homer in the eighth inning and Dansby Swanson added a two-run shot in the ninth for the NL Central-leading Cubs, who have won three straight and six of seven.

The Cubs trailed 6-2 before putting up six runs in the seventh. Kyle Tucker lined a base hit to right with the bases loaded to drive in two. After Suzuki's single loaded the bases, Crow-Armstrong — who got the Cubs on the board with a two-run shot in the fourth — drove an elevated slider by Tony Santillan (0-1) off the right-field foul pole for his 14th homer of the season and first career grand slam.

Chris Flexen (2-0), the third of six Cubs pitchers, got the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Key moment

Cincinnati second baseman Matt McLain helped set the stage for the Cubs' big inning when he fielded Matt Shaw's grounder and tried to tag out Nico Hoerner. Both runners were safe.

Key stat

With his base hit in the first, Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz became the fastest player in major league history since RBIs became an official stat in 1920 to reach 300 hits, at least 150 RBIs and at least 100 stolen bases for his career. De La Cruz did in 310 games, surpassing Hanley Ramirez, who did it in 328 games for the Florida Marlins (2005-08).

Up next

Right-hander Colin Rea (3-0, 2.38 ERA) takes the hill for the Cubs. The Reds counter with lefty Andrew Abbott (3-0, 1.80 ERA).

