Petrovic, Alker and Gonzalez share lead at Firestone in PGA Tour Champions major

Miguel Angel Jimenez was a stroke back after a 66. Freddie Jacobson was 3 under after a 67.

Angel Cabrera, who already has won two majors this year at the Regions Tradition and the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional, was 1 under after a 68.

The winner of the tournaments gets a spot in The Players Championship at the TPC Sawgrass next year.

Firestone South previously hosted the World Series of Golf and then a World Golf Championship. It’s a strong test for players who next go to the U.S. Senior Open in Colorado.

