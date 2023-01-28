Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Joshua scored at 8:20 of the third on an errant pass. The forward looked to send a puck across the slot to Brock Boeser, but the puck hit Columbus defenseman Adam Boqvist in the leg and caromed into the net to make it 4-1.

Pettersson made it 5-1 with a power-play goal with 7:08 left.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Seattle on Saturday night.

Canucks: At New Jersey on Monday, Feb. 6.

___

