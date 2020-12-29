PFAS found in few Ohio drinking water systems

Those manmade chemicals, sometimes called "forever chemicals" because they persist in the environment, are used in products such as carpeting, cookware and firefighting foam, and have turned up in drinking water across the U.S. To better understand the prevalence in Ohio, the state tested water systems serving communities, schools, day cares and mobile home parks this year.

There was no sign of PFAS compounds in 94% of those, according to the Ohio EPA. It said 6% had low amounts of PFAS “well below the health advisory level” and will be monitored.