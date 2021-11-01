dayton-daily-news logo
X

Philadelphia beats Cincinnati 2-0, moves into 2nd in East

news
38 minutes ago
Daniel Gazdag and Paxten Aaronson scored and the Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night to move into a second-place tie in the Eastern Conference

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Daniel Gazdag and Paxten Aaronson scored and the Philadelphia Union beat Cincinnati 2-0 on Sunday night to move into a second-place tie in the Eastern Conference.

Gazdag scored in 11th minute when Olivier Mbaizo’s shot skimmed of his head. Aaronson connected in the 53rd minute to help the Union (14-8-11) win their fifth straight home match, a team-record fourth without allowing a goal.

Andre Blake made two saves for his 13th shutout of the season.

Cincinnati (4-21-8) has lost five of six meetings with Philadelphia.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Bond set at $150,000-plus for man accused of shooting from Middletown...
2
Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil...
3
Missing Springfield woman’s body removed from home where police served...
4
Lakota parent, sheriff’s deputy sues school board for freedom of speech
5
Body found in Springfield home identified as missing woman
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top