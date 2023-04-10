Philadelphia brings losing streak into matchup with Columbus

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams match up this season. The Blue Jackets won the previous matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has scored 24 goals with 21 assists for the Flyers. Morgan Frost has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Patrik Laine has 22 goals and 30 assists for the Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up five goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Cam Atkinson: out for season (neck), Ryan Ellis: out for season (back), Sean Couturier: out (back).

Blue Jackets: Mathieu Olivier: out (leg), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (triceps), Elvis Merzlikins: out (leg), Erik Gudbranson: out for season (shoulder).

