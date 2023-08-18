Philadelphia Eagles Ojomo, Cleveland expected to make full recovery from head injuries

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland suffered a concussion and sprained neck and rookie defensive tackle Moro Ojomo suffered a concussion during a preseason game on Thursday night, and both players were carted off the field on a backboard.

The Eagles said Friday in announcing the injuries that both players were expected to make a full recovery "in due time." The Eagles said both players were responsive and had full function in their extremities on the field.

They were hurt in an 18-18 tie with the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland landed hard on his head while trying to make a catch in the third quarter. Ojomo collided with a teammate while attempting to make a tackle in the fourth quarter.

