Philadelphia faces FC Cincinnati following Przybylko's 2-goal game

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Vazquez has one goal and one assist for FC Cincinnati. has one goal over the last 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

Przybylko has six goals and two assists for Philadelphia this year. has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: FC Cincinnati: 3-4-3, averaging 0.8 goals, zero assists, 2.4 shots on goal and 2.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 7-2-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 1.4 assists, 5.4 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Saad Abdul-Salaam (injured), Jimmy McLaughlin (injured).

Philadelphia: Jack Elliott (injured), Jose Martinez, Kai Wagner (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.