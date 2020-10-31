Philadelphia plays Columbus on defensive hot streak

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Zardes has 12 goals and two assists for Columbus. Pedro Santos has five goals over the past 10 games for the Crew.

Kacper Przybylko has eight goals and six assists for Philadelphia this season. Sergio Santos has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Union.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 3-4-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Philadelphia: 7-1-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 1.8 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured), Fanendo Adi (injured), Aidan Morris (injured).

Philadelphia: Warren Creavalle (injured), Jamiro Monteiro, Matt Real (injured).

