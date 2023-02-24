Philadelphia Union host the Columbus Crew for season opener

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union
Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia -143, Columbus +382, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union start the season at home against the Columbus Crew.
The Union went 19-5-10 overall and 14-0-5 at home last season. The Union scored 72 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.
The Crew finished 10-8-16 overall and 3-4-10 on the road in the 2022 season. The Crew scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 41.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: None listed.
Crew: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
In Other News
1
McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish invented by Cincinnati franchise owner who was...
2
‘An absolutely huge deal’ for Middletown: Development at Ohio 122...
3
‘American Pickers’ seeking Ohio places to film show
4
Cedarville student from Ukraine reflects on war a year later...
5
Missing 83-year-old West Chester man found safe