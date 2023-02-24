X
Philadelphia Union host the Columbus Crew for season opener

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Union open the season at home against the Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Philadelphia -143, Columbus +382, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union start the season at home against the Columbus Crew.

The Union went 19-5-10 overall and 14-0-5 at home last season. The Union scored 72 goals last season, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Crew finished 10-8-16 overall and 3-4-10 on the road in the 2022 season. The Crew scored 46 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 41.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Union: None listed.

Crew: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

