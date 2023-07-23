Phillies aim to break 4-game road losing streak, play the Guardians

Philadelphia Phillies (52-46, second in the NL East) vs. Cleveland Guardians (49-49, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (9-6, 4.27 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Guardians: Xzavion Curry (3-0, 2.86 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -146, Guardians +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies will attempt to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland is 26-22 at home and 49-49 overall. The Guardians have gone 28-7 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Philadelphia is 26-27 in road games and 52-46 overall. The Phillies have a 41-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 14 home runs, 44 walks and 55 RBI while hitting .292 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 15-for-38 with four doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with 26 home runs while slugging .435. J.T. Realmuto is 8-for-37 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .290 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 15-Day IL (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (oblique), Noah Song: 60-Day IL (back), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.