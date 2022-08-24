dayton-daily-news logo
X

Phillies bring 2-0 series lead over Reds into game 3

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies lead 2-0 in a four-game series with the Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds (48-73, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (68-55, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: T.J. Zeuch (0-2, 13.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, five strikeouts); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -250, Reds +205; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take a 2-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cincinnati Reds.

Philadelphia has a 68-55 record overall and a 35-29 record at home. The Phillies have a 50-23 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Cincinnati is 22-37 in road games and 48-73 overall. The Reds have a 31-14 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Phillies are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 20 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 59 RBI for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 16-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .278 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by four runs

Reds: 4-6, .261 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Phillies: Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Seranthony Dominguez: 15-Day IL (tricep), Bryce Harper: 60-Day IL (thumb), Brandon Marsh: 10-Day IL (ankle), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (knee), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Mike Moustakas: day-to-day (undisclosed), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (biceps), Matt Reynolds: 10-Day IL (hip), Albert Almora Jr.: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Aramis Garcia: 60-Day IL (finger), Robert Dugger: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Stephenson: 60-Day IL (clavicle), Jeff Hoffman: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (back), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
3 Fairfield students charged for alleged school shooting threat
2
Report: Fewer active-duty families recommending military service
3
First competition at Spooky Nook Sports is Thursday, will feature Badin...
4
As need for local youth mental health treatment rises, local...
5
Springfield man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend pleads not...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top