Phillies head into matchup against the Reds on losing streak

By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago
The Philadelphia Phillies are looking to end their three-game skid with a win against the Cincinnati Reds

Philadelphia Phillies (4-9, fourth in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (5-7, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Taijuan Walker (0-0); Reds: Connor Overton (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -149, Reds +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies aim to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cincinnati has a 4-2 record in home games and a 5-7 record overall. The Reds are 2-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia has a 4-9 record overall and a 1-6 record in road games. The Phillies are 2-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by five runs

Phillies: 4-6, .000 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Tony Santillan: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Sims: 15-Day IL (back), Luke Weaver: 15-Day IL (forearm), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

