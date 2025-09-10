Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber reaches 50 homers in a season for 1st time

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber reached 50 homers in a season for the first time in his career when he hit a three-run shot Tuesday night against the New York Mets.

Schwarber has emerged as one of the most feared sluggers in baseball during his four years with the Phillies and remains within striking distance of the team season record. Ryan Howard hit 58 home runs for Philadelphia in 2006.