Phillies start 3-game series at home against the Reds

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Andrew Abbott (0-0); Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Phillies -166, Reds +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia had a 90-72 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Phillies pitching staff averaged 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings while giving up 4.4 runs per game in the 2023 season.

Cincinnati went 82-80 overall and 44-37 on the road a season ago. The Reds averaged 8.5 hits per game last season and totaled 198 home runs.

INJURIES: Phillies: Luis Ortiz: 15-Day IL (ankle), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (back), Taijuan Walker: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Rucker: 15-Day IL (hand), Orion Kerkering: 15-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Covey: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Matt McLain: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Lodolo: 15-Day IL (calf), TJ Friedl: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Moll: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Gibaut: 15-Day IL (forearm), Brandon Williamson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Young: 15-Day IL (back)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.