Phoenix and Cleveland meet for non-conference showdown

By The Associated Press
18 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns host the Cleveland Cavaliers in non-conference play

Cleveland Cavaliers (3-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-3, 10th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Suns -10; over/under is 216

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix and Cleveland square off in non-conference action.

Phoenix went 51-20 overall with a 27-9 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.5 last season.

Cleveland finished 21-50 overall a season ago while going 9-27 on the road. The Cavaliers shot 45% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (hamstring).

Cavaliers: Kevin Pangos: out (personal), Isaac Okoro: out (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

