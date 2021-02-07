Pickup goes off I-670 onramp into river; 2 killed, 2 injured

The truck was on the I-670 eastbound onramp shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday when it went out of control on a patch of ice, struck and went over a concrete barrier and slid down an embankment into the Scioto River, Columbus police said.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the vehicle came to rest upside down in the river, with its wheels and undercarriage above the fractured ice and the passenger compartment below water.