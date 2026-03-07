Pierre scores 18 to lift TCU past Cincinnati, 73-63

Pierre was 7-for-11 from the field, and the Frogs shot 44% overall and 27% from deep. Cincinnati shot 44% and 42%, respectively.

The game was back-and-forth for much of the first half, with neither team leading by more than four points. A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Micah Robinson sent the Horned Frogs to the locker room up 32-29.

TCU pulled away in the second half with an early 9-0 run that put them ahead 45-35, and it led by double-figures for most of the final frame. The Frogs did not make a basket in the last 3:28, but went 10-for-12 from the charity stripe to secure the win.

Day Day Thomas led the Bearcats (17-14, 9-9) with 19 points (7-of-14 shooting), four rebounds and two blocks. Baba Miller hauled in 14 rebounds as Cincinnati won the glass battle, 37-30.

Up next

Both teams await seeding in the Big 12 Tournament, which begins Tuesday.

