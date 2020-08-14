Breaking News

Oregon District shooting survivors, family denied state aid for crime victims

X

Pilot, teen unharmed when small plane lands in cornfield

news | 56 minutes ago
The pilot of a small plane safely landed it in an Ohio cornfield after the aircraft lost power

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) — The pilot of a small plane safely landed it in an Ohio cornfield after the aircraft lost power, authorities said.

Christopher Lyons, 36, of Coolville, and a 16-year-old female passenger were in the 1977 Lycoming fixed-wing, single-engine plane when the power problem occurred shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Lyons was able to maneuver the plane into the cornfield near Mansfield, where the aircraft slid to a stop on the ground. Lyons and his passenger were not injured, and the plane was not severely damaged.

It was not clear what caused the plane to lose power.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.